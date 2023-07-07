‘Winston the Miracle Dog’ passes away

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday, July 7, owners of “Winston the Miracle Dog” announced he had passed way.

Winston, who was nearly 14 years old by the time of his death, became the symbol for stronger animal abuse and cruelty laws in West Virginia five years ago.

On July 31, 2018, Winston was found abandoned on the side of the road. He was trapped inside a sealed lunch bag and weighed down by a large book.

A man found Winston and brought him to the Marion County Humane Society.

The next day, 35-year-old Justin Lancianese, of Rivesville, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

Eventually, he was adopted by a local family, nursed back to health and lived out his remaining years surrounded by love.

For months after he was found, advocates pushed for a new law, “Winston’s Law”, to be created in honor of his case.

It had broad bi-partisan support until it ultimately died in the House of Delegates.

Still, in the hearts of Marion County, little Winston’s big legacy will live on for years to come.

