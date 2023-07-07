WVU basketball postpones Italy preseason showcase to 2024

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia basketball released plans to postpone their summer exhibition series in Italy today, delaying the trip to 2024 to allow the team and coaching staff the chance to solidify for next season in Morgantown.

The team was set to depart on July 31st for a 10-day, 3-game trip - however, citing coaching transition and roster changes, WVU has decided to leave the trip for next season.

Coach Eilert said the following about the postponement:

“For the trip to be most beneficial to our program, it made more sense to defer the Italy summer trip to next year. A lot of factors went into the decision, but it became clear that getting our roster finalized and continuing our workout schedule here in Morgantown was the best course of action.”

West Virginia currently has just 8 players on the roster.

The team begins their regular season on November 6 at home against Missouri State.

