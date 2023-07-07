WVU Football gets no love in Big 12 Media Preseason Poll, picked last

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll was released today, and West Virginia has been selected to finish last in the conference.

The Mountaineers garnered the fewest votes of any team in the conference, finishing with just 129 - Cincinatti, 13th, had 202.

West Virginia enters the season with very low expectations outside the program after a 5-7 finish last year. The team also loses their leading passer, rusher, and top 4 pass catchers from last year - those factors, coupled with a very difficult schedule, are the source for this low ranking.

However, this is just a preseason poll - and clearly, it has already been noticed by the team, as players have taken note of the ranking on social media.

West Virginia will have the chance to prove this ranking wrong soon enough, as the team opens the season on the road against Penn State in just 58 days.

Full results:

2023 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll 1. Texas (41), 886 2. Kansas State (14), 858 3. Oklahoma (4), 758 4. Texas Tech (4), 729 5. TCU (3), 727 6. Baylor, 572 7. Oklahoma State (1), 470 8. UCF, 463 9. Kansas, 461 10. Iowa State, 334 11. BYU, 318 12. Houston, 215 13. Cincinnati, 202 14. West Virginia, 129 First-place votes in parenthesis.

