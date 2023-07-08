Firefighters battle house fire, water troubles in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Firefighters spent more than an hour battling a house fire on Geneva Street in Bridgeport late Friday night and early into Saturday morning.

Crews from Bridgeport, Anmoore, Clarksburg, Nutter Fort, Shinnston, and Stonewood were first alerted to the fire around 11:30 Friday night.

Firefighters wrestled with the blaze that engulfed nearly the entire second floor of the hose.

A 5 News reporter on the scene also noted rescue crews were working hard to get enough water on the fire. Fire hydrants in the Geneva Street neighborhood are sparse.

Firefighters, EMTs, and police officers stretched more than a thousand feet of hose over a hill on Davis Street and under a small railroad bridge to reach the burning house.

5 News was able to confirm with 911 dispatchers that no one was hurt in the fire. However, the damage to the house is extensive.

We are still working to find out how the fire started and exactly how much damage was done.

