Firefighters battle house fire, water troubles in Bridgeport

Rescuers spend nearly two hours dousing the blaze
Firefighters from all over the county spent hours wrestling a house fire late Friday night and into the early hours of Saturday morning.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Firefighters spent more than an hour battling a house fire on Geneva Street in Bridgeport late Friday night and early into Saturday morning.

Crews from Bridgeport, Anmoore, Clarksburg, Nutter Fort, Shinnston, and Stonewood were first alerted to the fire around 11:30 Friday night.

Firefighters wrestled with the blaze that engulfed nearly the entire second floor of the hose.

A 5 News reporter on the scene also noted rescue crews were working hard to get enough water on the fire. Fire hydrants in the Geneva Street neighborhood are sparse.

Firefighters, EMTs, and police officers stretched more than a thousand feet of hose over a hill on Davis Street and under a small railroad bridge to reach the burning house.

5 News was able to confirm with 911 dispatchers that no one was hurt in the fire. However, the damage to the house is extensive.

We are still working to find out how the fire started and exactly how much damage was done.

You can stick with 5 News for the latest developments.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

