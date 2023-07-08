Temperatures to Cool Tomorrow

Cooler temperatures and rain chances for Sunday
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week has been the hottest week globally ever, and we felt some of that heat in NCWV with multiple days in the 90s or upper 80s. That will change for Sunday as a second cold front will cross overnight, dropping temperatures into the mid to upper 70s tomorrow, along with that rain showers and a chance for thunderstorms are expected. We don’t expect to remain cool for long as conditions clear to start the week and those temperatures are expected to go right back up by Wednesday. Michael Moranelli has the details in your First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latasha Teets
Clarksburg woman charged with hitting woman in grocery store parking lot
GENERIC PHOTO of fried chicken
New chicken-based restaurant coming to Morgantown
GENERIC PHOTO
Rabies found in feral cat colony in Morgantown, officials say
I-79 South at exit 135, Pleasant Valley Rd., in Marion County
UPDATE: I-79 South closure at Pleasant Valley exit postponed
Dylan Siddle
Man charged after bruises found on 15-week-old infant’s arms, legs

Latest News

Mild Weekend
More Mild Temperatures in Store this Weekend
3-Day Planner for Clarksburg between today and Sunday, July 9.
Seasonable Friday, then rain later this weekend
3 day forecast
Mixed bag of weather for the weekend
Expected highs for today, July 6, 2023.
Hot, muggy Thursday, rain chances this weekend