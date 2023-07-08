Temperatures to Cool Tomorrow

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week has been the hottest week globally ever, and we felt some of that heat in NCWV with multiple days in the 90s or upper 80s. That will change for Sunday as a second cold front will cross overnight, dropping temperatures into the mid to upper 70s tomorrow, along with that rain showers and a chance for thunderstorms are expected. We don’t expect to remain cool for long as conditions clear to start the week and those temperatures are expected to go right back up by Wednesday. Michael Moranelli has the details in your First Alert Forecast.

