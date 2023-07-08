Texas police find 8 people injured by shooting at El Paso party, news report says

FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.
FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A shooting at a party in Texas wounded eight people on Friday night, according to a news report.

Police in El Paso said the shooting happened on Swan Drive near the El Paso Country Club in the city’s Upper Valley area around 9:45 p.m., KVIA-TV reported.

No information was immediately available about the victims but KVIA reported that police said they were transported to a hospital.

An El Paso Fire Department dispatcher told the station that three victims suffered serious injuries and three others suffered minor injuries, while the conditions of the other two were not immediately known.

Police did not say if any arrests had been made, KVIA reported.

The combined communications division of the El Paso Police Department and fire department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latasha Teets
Clarksburg woman charged with hitting woman in grocery store parking lot
GENERIC PHOTO of fried chicken
New chicken-based restaurant coming to Morgantown
I-79 South at exit 135, Pleasant Valley Rd., in Marion County
UPDATE: I-79 South closure at Pleasant Valley exit postponed
GENERIC PHOTO
Rabies found in feral cat colony in Morgantown, officials say
Dylan Siddle
Man charged after bruises found on 15-week-old infant’s arms, legs

Latest News

Firefighters from all over Harrison County spent hours battling a house fire late Friday night...
Firefighters battle house fire, water troubles in Bridgeport
House fire on Geneva St. in Bridgeport
This combination of images provided by the Fort Worth, Texas, Police Department shows...
2 men arrested in Texas shooting that killed 3 and injured 8 at a gathering after a July 4 festival
Shooting in Gwinnett County
Investigator with a metro Atlanta prosecutor’s office shot in car by other motorist, police say