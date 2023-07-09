FCI McDowell inmate found dead

FCI McDowell in Welch, W.Va.
FCI McDowell in Welch, W.Va.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - 30-year-old Javier Capote-Cauz was found unresponsive at the Federal Correctional Institution McDowell in Welch, W.Va. Saturday evening, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Capote-Cauz was pronounced dead following an EMS transport to a local hospital.

According to the press release, Capote-Cauz was found unresponsive at approximately 6:40 p.m. Saturday. Responding staff initiated life-saving measures wile awaiting EMS arrival. No staff or other inmates have been reported injured, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been notified.

Capote-Cauz was sentenced in the Northern District of Texas to a 210-month sentence for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and had been in-custody at FCI McDowell since October of 2020.

As of publish, there was no word on the cause of death.

