Man arrested after deadly stabbing

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ)- One person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened Sunday evening in Boone County.

Boone County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Edward Pugh III of Camp Creek. Pugh is charged with 1st-degree murder.

Officers said the 911 call came in just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening from a home along the 7000 block of Camp Creek.

Law enforcement attempted life-saving CPR on the victim, but ultimately, officers said he couldn’t be saved.

The victim was identified as Lodis Lafferty.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police are investigating the stabbing.

