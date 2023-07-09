Nearly 30 people displaced after fire

By Kimberly Keagy and Matt Lackritz
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An apartment building was heavily damaged after it caught fire on Sunday morning and displaced more than two dozen people.

Firefighters said the fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the Devonshire Apartment Complex on Sunday.

The Teays Valley Fire Department said one three-story building with 22 apartments was heavily damaged.

“We’re fairly confident, and we have found some evidence, that it took a direct lightning hit,” Teays Valley Chief John Smoot said.

Firefighters said 27 people lived in the damaged apartments, including Debbie Hathaway.

She said at first she didn’t realize there was a fire.

“There was pounding on doors,and that woke me up,” Hathaway said. “I went out on my balcony and asked what was going on. They said I needed to get out that there was fire.”

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

David Turley with Putnam County Emergency Management said six apartments are a total loss.

The fire remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office.

