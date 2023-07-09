BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rebecca Ann Keenan Williams was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 7,2023 at 10:17 am. Beck battled with both Lung and Brain Cancer for the last four years as she waited upon the lord to make her journey home.Beck was a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She was born and raised in Spangler West Virginia (Kanawha County) but spent her last 40 years in Craigsville, WV (Nicholas County). She enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting and spending time with her family.Beck is preceded in death by her love of 45 years, Doy Williams, her parents: Charlie and Ruby Garten Keenan, sisters: Ada Page, Loretta Spencer, Helen Hudnall, and Brenda Keenan, her brothers: Thomas Keenan and Bob Duff. Beck is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Corrine and Jeff Lynch, of Summersville, WV, three grandchildren; Shatona (Trampus) Wolfe, Austin (Rebekah) Lynch and Laura (Ely) Osbourne. She was blessed with great-grandchildren: John Tyler Ritter, and JoyAnna and Jenessa Lynch and step great grandchildren, Louden and Samarra Wolfe. She had a special bond with her step-grand daughters: Melinda Powers and Tabitha Wood. Beck is also survived by her siblings: Mary (Gary) Brown, Charles (Sheryl) Keenan, John Keenan, Doris Keenan, Sue (Gene) Fekete, Joan (James) Balser and Hester Nichols. She is also survived by three step-children: Dana (Karen) Williams, RoseMary (Jim) Dewey, Kay Ward and their families and a host of nieces and nephews.Rebecca’s services will be Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Liberty Union Mission Church, Woodbine Road, Craigsville, WV with Rev. Jerry Hayhurst officiating. Visiting hours are from 2:00-3:00 pm and Funeral services at 3:00pm. Burial will follow at the Alex Williams Cemetery, Cranberry Ridge.Adams-Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Rebecca’s family.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.