Allen Garnet Armstrong, 81, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life Friday, July 7, 2023, at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown. Allen was born Sunday, October 6, 1941, in Mill Creek, a son of the late Forrest Bryan Armstrong and Dochie Ray McCauley Armstrong. On August 1, 1964, he married the former Sharon Lynn Shreve who preceded him in death in 2018. They had celebrated fifty-four years of marriage. Left to cherish his memory is one son, Gregory Allen Armstrong of Elkins, two grandchildren, Todd Collett and wife Hannah and Thomas Allen Collett and wife, Kayla, all of North Carolina, five great grandchildren, Michael Niver, Isiaha Collett, Leeland Collett, Jaelyn Collett, and Luke Collett, and three nieces, Tammy Hamrick and husband Clinton, Ginger Boyd and husband Richard, all of Dailey, Estelita Gillard of Canton, OH, and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceding him in death besides his parents and wife was one son, Tommy Collett, one sister, Dianah Lee Taylor, one brother in law, Preston Taylor, one brother, Alfred Armstrong, and one sister in law, Juanita Armstrong. Allen attended the schools of Randolph County and proudly obtained his GED when he was in his 60′s. He had been employed as a coal miner by several different mines and had worked for Bethlehem Energy for twenty years. Allen liked to be outdoors hunting and riding his four wheeler. What he enjoyed more, was to be out tinkering and helping others, especially family and neighbors, with whatever they need fixed. A graveside service will be conducted at Mountain State Memorial Gardens Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 10 am. Rev. Randy Long and Pastor Frank Stanley will officiate and interment will follow. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Allen Garnet Armstrong. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

