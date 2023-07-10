American Red Cross nears critical level of blood supply

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The American Red Cross usually sees a decrease in the blood donations during the summer months. However, this month they are seeing lower than average blood donations across the nation.

The American Red Cross considers a healthy amount of blood supply 3-5 days of blood stored up in case of emergencies. A critical level of blood supply would be 1/2 days worth of blood.

When I asked Executive Director of the Ohio River Valley, Sharon Kesselring, if they are close to the critical level her response was yes.

“We are closer to critical than we are to being safe. Once we reach that critical level of blood supply it could be a real issue,” said Sharon Kesselring.

Getting to the critically low levels of blood supply can have an impact on everyone in need of blood.

“Every two minutes someone needs blood and you never know when someone might need blood. That’s why it’s so important instead of waiting for someone to need blood and try to give then just go ahead and give now and have it available. It can take 2-3 days to get it processed and ready for transfusion so we don’t want to wait, we want to go ahead and do it now to have it available. Have it available on a consistent basis because you never know when someone might need blood,” said Kesselring.

If you are interested in donating blood at your local American Red Cross you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.