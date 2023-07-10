Aristotle Alcabedas Rabanal, MD, 84, of Clarksburg, WV passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at home with his wife at his side. He was born on September 11, 1938 in Echaque, Isabella, Philippines, the son of Aurelio and Alyandrena Rabanal of the Philippines. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Sol Rabanal, another brother Aurelio and a sister Aura Rabanal. He is survived by a sister, Floranna Rabanal of Los Angeles, California. Aristotle attended his primary educational schools in the Philippines and graduated from high school at the age of 14. He then attended the University of Santo Thomas. Manila, Philippines completing his undergraduate education at the age of 18. He continued his education by entering into the University of Santo Thomas School of Medicine, Manila, Philippines, graduating with a degree in Medicine in 1961 at the age of 22. He then completed an internship at Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Manila, Philippines prior to coming to United States in 1962. After arriving in the US, he completed another internship at Ohio Valley Hospital, Steubenville, Ohio in 1963 where he met his future wife, Joyce, who was a student nurse at the time. He continued with his studies by completing a 2-year residency in General Practice at Robinson Memorial Hospital, Ravenna, Ohio, during which time he and Joyce were married. During his rotations in the Residency, he fell in love with surgery and upon completion, went on to enter a surgical residency program at Highland Hospital, Rochester, NY in 1964. After the first year, he transferred to the Surgical Residency program at Charleston Memorial Hospital (now CAMC) in Charleston, WV. During his Chief residency year (1969) he was drafted into the Army. After Basic Training in Texas, he was assigned to the 82 Airborne Division and sent to Womack Army Medical Center in Fort Bragg, NC, and was considered a fully trained surgeon. Shortly after he began his service at Womack Army Medical Center, he obtained his citizenship in North Carolina on December 10, 1969. Later in December 1969, Dr. Rabanal received orders to report to the 95th Evac Hospital in DaNang, Vietnam as a General Surgeon. While there, he received a promotion in rank to Major. He was awarded the Bronze Star medal by direction of the president “for distinguishing himself by outstanding meritorious service in connection with military operations against a hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam. He consistently manifested exemplary professionalism and initiative in obtaining outstanding results. Despite many adversities, he invariably performed his duties in a resolute and efficient manner. Energetically applying his sound judgement and extensive knowledge, he contributed materially to the successful accomplishment of the United States mission in the Republic of Vietnam. His loyalty, diligence and devotion to duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service and reflect great credit upon himself and the United States Army. He also received the National Defense Service Medal and The Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was honorably discharged from the Service in 1970. He returned to Charleston, WV and while awaiting re-entry into his surgical residency, he accepted a position as a plant physician for Union Carbide at Institute, WV for 1.5 years, after which time he finished his surgical residency at Charleston Memorial Hospital. Upon completion of his residency he moved to Clarksburg, WV in 1973 and accepted a position as an Emergency Room Physician at St. Mary’s Hospital in Clarksburg. At this time, the opportunity arose for him to enter private practice in Salem, WV. He then opened his office in January 1974, practicing General Practice and General Surgery for the next 12 years. He then moved his practice full time to Clarksburg until retirement in June 2014. He loved the “practice of medicine” and as his wife said, “he ate, drank and slept medicine!”. He is survived by his wife Joyce, with whom he celebrated 59 years of marriage this past May. He is also survived by their six children: Renee Rabanal Hornor (William) of Cornelius, NC, grandchildren Joshua Hornor and wife Deanna of Charlotte, NC, Elizabeth Hornor of Charlotte, NC and McKee Hornor of New York City, Natosha Rabanal Blackshire (Stephen) of Lawrenceville, Georgia and grandchildren, Dr. Allison (James) Calfe of Bethlehem, Georgia, Emma Blackshire, Ethan Blackshire, Aiden Blackshire and Noah Blackshire, all of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Dr. Florence Rabanal of Centerville, NC & Dr. Amy Rabanal of Wellington, Florida. Lt.Col. (Ret) Aristotle H. Rabanal H. (Kimberly) of Atlanta, Georgia and twin grandchildren Alexander and Alexis Rabanal. Rachel Rabanal Holm (Christopher) of Phoenix, Arizona and grandchildren Delaney Holm and Delilah Holm. The family would like to thank WV Medicine Hospice for their assistance in the care of Aristotle. Also, a special thanks to Victor Singzon, MD for his care he gave to Dr. Rabanal this past year. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 14, 2023 from 4p.m. to 7 p.m. at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 10:00 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Clarksburg, WV with Father Casey B. Mahone as Celebrant. Interment will be on Monday, July 17, 2023 in the WV National Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dr. Rabanal’s memory to your choice of Charities. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

