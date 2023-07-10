Bob Huggins releases statement, says WVU lied about his resignation

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins has released a statement after attorneys representing him sent a letter to West Virginia University on July 7 saying WVU lied about his resignation

Attorneys representing Huggins say Huggins never signed a formal resignation. In part, the letter to WVU reads as follows:

Coach Huggins has never communicated his resignation to [West Virginia University], the Athletic Director, or anyone at WVU. To the contrary, we understand that the purported “resignation” is incredibly based on a text message from Coach Huggins’ wife.

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

The letter goes on to say that since Huggins’ Employment Agreement specifies a resignation must be signed, and no copy of a signed resignation exists, Huggins is still legally the head coach and should be able to resume active coaching duties.

WVU disputes this, with their general legal council saying they are “confused by the allegations” in the original letter.

On Monday, Bob Huggins released a statement saying he never resigned from his employment as Head Basketball Coach for WVU. You can read the statement in its entirety below:

In it, Huggins says he hopes to meet with WVU in the near future to resolve the situation.

