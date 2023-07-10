‘Cars and Coffee Bridgeport’ hosts car show

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Cars and Coffee Bridgeport’ hosted a ‘Cars and Cold Treats’ event in the express care parking lot Saturday evening. The event was free to attend and featured varieties of new and antique cars. Guests were able to buy shaved ice as they made their way around socializing with other car enthusiasts. Joseph Vaughn, who organized ‘Cars and Cold Treats’ says the event is meant to be a relaxing time while people enjoy the cars.

“Be laid back, just hang out,” Vaughn said. “There are no trophies, nothing like that. You don’t have to pay to enter. Just park your car and hang out with like-minded enthusiasts.”

‘Cars and Coffee Bridgeport’ will be hosting another car event on July 23rd at Hobby Lobby in Eastpointe.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.