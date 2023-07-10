Construction company filing lawsuit against Marion County Board of Education

By John Blashke
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Board of Education recently accepted a bid to renovate a local middle school. It’s to install a new HVAC system at East Fairmont Middle School.

The project comes with a price tag of more than $4.7 million.

Scalise Industries, the Fairmont branch of Emcor Services, was the winner of the bid, but a competitor in the bidding process is filing an injunction to stop it.

Hranec Corporation, of Uniontown, PA, alleges in the lawsuit that the BOE unjustly deemed Hranec “unqualified” to complete the project.

It further alleges the BOE did not open Hranec’s bid which was to complete the project for $3.5-million.

The lawsuit says if Hranec’s bid was opened it would’ve had to be accepted since it was more than a million dollars less than Emcor’s.

Hranec says it has completed larger projects for major businesses like WVU and Carnegie-Mellon making them qualified for this job.

In a written statement to 5 News, Superintendent Dr. Donna Heston says the BOE has yet to receive the lawsuit.

But Heston says all of the proper legal channels and procedures were followed in the decision process to accept the bid from Emcor.

Heston says it is the same process they used to accept the bid for an HVAC project currently underway at North Marion High School which also was awarded to Emcor.

