Crews respond to rollover crash in Grafton

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Grafton Monday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the single-car accident on North Pike St. in Grafton at around 1:06 p.m. on Monday, according to the Harrison/Taylor County 911 Center.

911 officials say crews arrived on the scene, and the car was upside down.

Officials were unable to confirm if any injuries were sustained in the accident.

Responding agencies include the Grafton Police Department, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Grafton Fire Department, and Taylor County EMS.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

