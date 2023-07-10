Crews respond to semi-truck rollover in Shinnston

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a semi-truck rollover crash in Shinnston Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of Route 19 and Route 20 in Shinnston at around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

911 officials say no injuries have been reported at this time.

As of this article’s publication, the roadway is shut down, and traffic delays are expected in the area as crews work to clean up the accident scene, 911 officials say.

Responding agencies include Harrison County EMS, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Shinnston Police Department, and Lumberport and Shinnson fire departments.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

