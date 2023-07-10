Dama Jean “DJ” Stockert

Ilean May Burkhammer, 75, born on August 12, 1947, in Weston, was called Home by her Heavenly Father on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Ilean, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, lived a life full of love, laughter, and devout faith. A woman of many talents and passions, Ilean enjoyed playing Bingo, getting lost in the pages of Danielle Steel novels, and above all, cooking delicious meals for her family. As a proud graduate of Weston High School, Class of 1965, she carried the spirit of her community with her throughout life. “Faith makes all things possible, love makes all things easy, hope make all things work, and family makes life worth living.” Ilean lived her life in the spirit of this quote, dedicating herself to her family and faith. Ilean was married to the late George Burkhammer on November 14, 1980, and together they nurtured a home filled with love, kindness, and the aroma of Ilean’s wonderful cooking. She was a homemaker, not just in profession but also in essence, creating an abode that was a sanctuary of warmth and affection for all who entered. Ilean is survived by her daughters: Lisa Butler of Weston, Robin Crist and husband, Jack, of Burnsville, Jessica Conner and husband, Scottie, of Horner, and Brandy Burkhammer of Weston. She leaves behind a legacy of love in her ten grandchildren: Brittany Crites, Keisha Poloka, Steven Harris, Alisa Harris, Anthony Crist, Megan Fox, Tatum Conner, Colton Conner, Landyn Bell, and Bryce Bell. Her joy was multiplied by her three great-grandchildren: Donovan Crites, Zaylee Crites, and Levi McKee. Ilean was preceded in death by her parents: Harold King and Janice Brady; husband, George Burkhammer; and her siblings: Roger, Mike, Bill, Randy, Jim, and Tina. Ilean’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Ilean May Burkhammer. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

