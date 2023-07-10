Dama Jean “DJ” Stockert, 91, of Middleville Road, Bridgeport, passed away Sunday morning, July 9, 2023, in the United Hospital Center. She was born in French Creek on October 21, 1931, a daughter of the late Roy and Luella (Hunt) Carpenter. On February 1, 1960, she married William F. “Bill” Stockert, who preceded her in death on September 3, 2016, after 56 years of marriage. She is survived by her brother, Hubert Carpenter, of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Opal “Red” Virginia Page; Avis Cowger; and four brothers, Hugh, Olen, Doyle and Willard Carpenter. DJ was a graduate of Buckhannon-Upshur High School, Class of 1950. She retired from C & P Telephone/Verizon with over 45 years of service. She was a member of Hepzibah Baptist Church, and enjoyed quilting, sewing, fishing, and travelling. The family would like to thank Sherri Rowe; Sherry Matthews; Judy Cline; and the staff of Manchin Assisted Living, for the loving and compassionate care provided to DJ over the years. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hepzibah Baptist Church, 2375 Meadland Road, Bridgeport, WV 26330. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., where services will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Alan Rosenberger presiding. Interment will follow in Heavner Cemetery, Buckhannon.

