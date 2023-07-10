Fayette County festival increases town’s visitation

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Over the July 4th weekend, the Town of Fayetteville held its Annual Heritage Festival and Fourth of July Celebration.

The event was five full days of fun events across town, including a carnival, numerous contests, food trucks, live music and more. The festival is always a blast for locals, but WVVA spoke to Tabitha Stover, Executive Director of Visit Fayetteville, who says it also created a rush of tourists to the area before and after the holiday.

“That Thursday and Friday we had about a 20 percent increase in visitation of what we would have had last year, and it was pretty steady through the weekend and then even into the next week, so it was kind of more extended high numbers...”

Stover says the Fayetteville Visitor Center remained open throughout the festivities. During that time, they helped tourists book future reservations for indoor and outdoor excursions across Fayette County.

