Former Mercer County students wanted for “Wall of Honor”

By Robert Castillo
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County Schools Superintendent Ed Toman says they’re looking to add former students to the Wall of Honor at the Mercer County Technical Education Center.

Any student who graduated from the school system and went into the armed forces is welcome to submit a picture that will be featured on the wall of honor at the center. Toman says this is just a simple way to thank the students who went on to serve our country.

“Anybody that has graduated from Mercer County Schools that attended the military. If you have a picture of your graduation photo and some information. We’d love for you to contact us,” said Toman.

If you want to submit a photo for the wall you can contact Toman or Jennifer Collis by phone or email.

Toman’s contact information is 304-487-1551 and etoman@k12.wv.us

Collis’ contact information is 304-487-1551 ext. 1277 and jcollis@k12.wv.us

