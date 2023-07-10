How to stay alert amid Greenbag Road rabies outbreak

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - If you’re spending time in nature this summer, you may encounter wildlife that seems a little bit off. Here’s what you can do if you come across a wild animal you think may be rabid.

The Monongalia County Health Department warned the Morgantown community of a rabies outbreak near Greenbag Road in Morgantown on Friday.

This is the second confirmed case of rabies in Mon County this year.

There were over 20 cases of rabies in Monongalia County in 2019. That led the Mon County Health Department to work with the United States Department of Agriculture to deploy Oral Rabies Vaccine baits in the area.

Since then, there were no cases of rabies in 2020 and 2021, and only two cases in 2022.

If you do find an animal you believe is rabid, Todd Powroznik, Environmental Health program manager, says you should immediately contact the proper authorities.

“If you’re in a city and you see these symptoms on an animal, one you could call the police, ask for their assistance, if you’re in city limits. If you’re outside the city, possibly the DNR or the USDA. The USDA, they have a person here in Morgantown out of the Elkins office that will actually come and help remove the animal from your property,” says Powroznik.

According to the CDC, some behavior that may be indicative of rabies in an animal include:

General sickness

Trouble swallowing

Drooling or foaming at the mouth

Over-aggression

Biting at the air or imaginary objects (”fly biting”)

A wild animal acting more tame than usual (i.e. a raccoon coming right up to people, asking to be pet)

Some rabid animals that have been found in Mon County in the past include raccoons, cats, coyotes and bats.

Powroznik says that, outbreak or not, you should always be aware of your surroundings and remain cautious around unfamiliar animals.

Rabies is a virus that affects the central nervous system. However, it is preventable.

Make sure that all pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccines. If you are exposed to a potentially rabid animal, talk to a healthcare provider about starting doses of the vaccine for yourself as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.