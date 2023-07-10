K9 finds meth, marijuana, suspected fentanyl in car, police say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairview man has been charged after the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office says fentanyl, meth and marijuana were found in a car.

The MCSO says deputies were dispatched to a “drug incident” near the Blacksville Post Office at around 4 p.m. on Friday, July 7.

Deputies found the suspect’s car near the 7 Eleven in Blacksville and encountered the suspect, 51-year-old Charles Strosnider.

Deputies say a K9 officer gave a positive indication to drugs being in the driver’s side door of the car, and 1.94 ounces of methamphetamine, 1.02 ounces of suspected fentanyl, 24 grams of marijuana, paraphernalia and U.S. currency were found.

Strosnider has been charged with possession with intent to deliver and violation of bond due to a previous arrest. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.

