Lightning strike deemed cause of Putnam Co. apartment complex fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigators say lightning fried the Devonshire Apartment building’s fire alarm system and heavily damaged at least 12 of 24 units in the weekend fire that displaced nearly 30 people.

Fire tore through the Devonshire Apartment building around 3 a.m. Sunday. West Virginia State Fire Marshal Jason Baltic said it spread from the attic into the apartments below.

“When the lightning struck, it also struck the fire alarm system and disabled it, so basically you had the perfect storm,” said Baltic. " From the looks of it, it traveled the seam of the roof, burning the shingles. That is how the fire traveled so quickly.”

On Monday, investigators said the lightning fried the building’s fire alarm system. With no alarm that sounded, Baltic credits responding fire departments for acting quickly and saving lives.

“They went door to door and got people out, made sure everyone was safe, and that is probably one of the biggest reasons we did not have a loss of life,” Baltic said.

He said the building was one of seven that are all connected to the same fire alarm system, and each building had its own booster panel.

“The problem is when it struck the building and entered the fire alarm system, it got all the buildings,” Baltic said.

That means those seven buildings do not have working fire alarms. Baltic said Devonshire Apartments has hired a company for fire-watch protection while the system is down.

“The alarm pull stations don’t work, and the pull stations and the strobe lights are in the breezeways. From my understanding, the smoke alarms still work. They are hardwired,” Baltic said.

He said this is the first time he has dealt with an investigation like this involving lightning. Baltic said the building was up to code, and insurance adjusters will determine if the building is a total loss.

The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

