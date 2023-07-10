Man accused of threatening to shoot up homeless shelter

Man accused of threatening to shoot homeless shelter up
Man accused of threatening to shoot homeless shelter up(WVRJA)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Huntington faces terroristic threat charges after police say he threatened to shoot his girlfriend and everyone at a homeless shelter.

Timothy Matthew Starkey, 29, allegedly made those threats on Friday while at Harmony House in Huntington.

Man accused of threatening to shoot homeless shelter up
Man accused of threatening to shoot homeless shelter up(WVRJA)

According to the criminal complaint from Cabell County Magistrate Court, Starkey threatened to “shoot ... this whole (expletive) place up.”

Starkey was taken to the Western Regional Jail where he’s being held on $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins claims he never resigned - WDTV Sports
Bob Huggins releases statement, says WVU lied about his resignation
Smith is described as being 6′1″ and 350lbs.
State Police looking for missing Preston County man
The business transferred to the Six family in 1983, and they have been continuing the legacy of...
West Virginia is home to “America’s oldest dime store”
Generic police lights
Crews respond to rollover crash in Grafton
Zachary Rosier
Philippi man charged with strangling woman, taking her car

Latest News

Bridgeport City Council votes to move forward with new police station
Crews respond to semi-truck rollover in Shinnston
Late-night fire leaves Fairmont mobile home in ashes
Lane closure on I-68 at I-79 interchange expected to cause delays
Police lights generic.
Dump truck rolls over on I-68 in Mon County