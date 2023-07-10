Man charged with threatening man with knife at laundromat

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after authorities say he threatened a man at a laundromat and tried to kick an officer.

Authorities were dispatched to a dispute involving weapons at a laundromat in the Cherry Falls area of Webster County on July 8 at around 10 a.m., according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on the scene, officers say they spoke with the victim who said 66-year-old Robert Wilt, of Webster Springs, “began yelling and cursing at him for no reason.”

The victim alleges Wilt “pulled out a knife and made threatening gestures with it.” Officers say a witness saw Wilt make threats with the knife.

Officers say Wilt had two knifes in his possession they found him on Elk St. in Cherry Falls.

He was placed under arrest after being “very agitated” and trying to kick the police officer, according to the report.

Wilt has been charged with obstructing an officer, assault, disorderly conduct, and brandishing a deadly weapon. He is being held at Central Regional Jail.

