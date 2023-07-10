Man shoots at occupied car in Randolph County, troopers say

Henry Cottrell
Henry Cottrell(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTROSE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man has been charged after troopers say he shot at an occupied car.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police in addition to officers with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and Division of Natural Resource officers responded to a shots fired complaint at the intersection of Grass Lick Run and Witck Drive in Montrose on Sunday, July 9 at around 12:10 a.m., according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they say the victim said 60-year-old Henry Cottrell, of Montrose, shot at them twice while waiting for someone outside.

After detaining Cottrell, troopers say he told them that when he heard a running car outside, he stepped outside and fired two rounds into the air in the direction of where he heard the car.

After firing the shots, Cottrell allegedly shouted profanities and told troopers he had “neither been spoken to, by, nor been threatened by the occupant of the vehicle.” He also told troopers he never saw a car or person before firing the shots.

Cottrell has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

