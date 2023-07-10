Marion County Humane Society hosts open house

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Sunday, the Marion County Humane Society showed off its new location on Locust Avenue in Fairmont. The new facility will feature over 25 indoor and outdoor dog runs, free-roam cat rooms, adoption rooms, and many more additions. The facility is scheduled to be ready to house pets within the upcoming weeks. President of the Marion County Humane Society, Donna Long, says this new facility is important for the safety and well-being of both the animals and staff.

“It’s a real game changer for both the animals that we will be sheltering until they find their forever home, and for our staff,” Long said. “It’s a much safer, much healthier facility.”

The humane society still needs to raise $1.2 million to pay off the loan for the new facility and has an upcoming fundraiser called ‘We Ride for Tail’ on August 26th to help in meeting their goal.

