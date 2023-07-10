Marion County Humane Society hosts open house

The new facility will feature over 25 indoor and outdoor dog runs, free-roam cat rooms, adoption rooms, and many more additions.
The new facility will feature over 25 indoor and outdoor dog runs, free-roam cat rooms,...
The new facility will feature over 25 indoor and outdoor dog runs, free-roam cat rooms, adoption rooms, and many more additions.(Tanner Gilmartin)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Sunday, the Marion County Humane Society showed off its new location on Locust Avenue in Fairmont. The new facility will feature over 25 indoor and outdoor dog runs, free-roam cat rooms, adoption rooms, and many more additions. The facility is scheduled to be ready to house pets within the upcoming weeks. President of the Marion County Humane Society, Donna Long, says this new facility is important for the safety and well-being of both the animals and staff.

“It’s a real game changer for both the animals that we will be sheltering until they find their forever home, and for our staff,” Long said. “It’s a much safer, much healthier facility.”

The humane society still needs to raise $1.2 million to pay off the loan for the new facility and has an upcoming fundraiser called ‘We Ride for Tail’ on August 26th to help in meeting their goal.

You can find more information on the humane society’s fundraising efforts here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins
Lawyers send WVU letter to reinstate Bob Huggins as Head Men’s Basketball Coach
Latasha Teets
Clarksburg woman charged with hitting woman in grocery store parking lot
GENERIC PHOTO of fried chicken
New chicken-based restaurant coming to Morgantown
A Los Angeles couple welcomed quadruplets just in time for the Fourth of July.
Couple celebrates Fourth of July by welcoming quadruplets
Dylan Siddle
Man charged after bruises found on 15-week-old infant’s arms, legs

Latest News

The event was free to attend and featured varieties of new and antique cars.
‘Cars and Coffee Bridgeport’ hosts car show
On Saturday, 90 graduates received their associate degrees in their chosen fields.
West Virginia Junior College graduates receive degrees
Bob Huggins demands to be reinstated as head coach - WDTV Sports
Bob Huggins
Lawyers send WVU letter to reinstate Bob Huggins as Head Men’s Basketball Coach