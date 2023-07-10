Mild Start to the Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday led to the most rainfall we have seen this month and temperatures were well below average. Today is the start of the opposite, highs are back into the 80s and won’t stop there. We expect high temperatures to reach close to or upwards of 90 degrees by Wednesday as high pressure dominates the region leading to clear conditions. Thursday is the first day we can expect to see precipitation again. Michael Moranelli has more details.

