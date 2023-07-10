Overdose spike alert issued in Harrison County

(KY3)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department has issued a warning that an overdose spike alert is in effect.

Officials say in the social media post below there have been three overdose incidents in the last 24 hours in Harrison County.

Officials did not say the type of drug involved in the overdoses.

Click here for more information.

