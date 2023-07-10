Philippi man charged with strangling woman, taking her car

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man has been charged after deputies say he strangled a woman and took her car.

Deputies responded to a stolen vehicle complaint along Wolf Run Rd. in Philippi on Sunday at about 3:15 a.m., according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies say the victim told them she was in an argument with 28-year-old Zachary Rosier, of Philippi, when he took her car keys and began choking her, leaving red marks on her throat.

The report says the victim told deputies she made it to her car, but he jumped in the driver’s seat and drove away.

Deputies say the car was later found behind the Arden Area Community Center.

Rosier has been charged with strangulation and grand larceny. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

