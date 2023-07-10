Police: Child has arm on top of backpack with drugs in car, 2 men charged

Christopher Hartman and Joseph Hitt
Christopher Hartman and Joseph Hitt(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men have been charged after officers say a child had an arm on top of a backpack with drugs in a car.

Authorities responded to a traffic stop in a hot spot parking lot in Nutter Fort on Saturday at around 7:15 p.m., according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say they stopped 37-year-old Christopher Hartman, of Parkersburg, from walking away from the area. He allegedly said he “knew he should not be driving because his driver’s license is revoked” in addition to “no current insurance on the car.”

When officers searched Hartman and his passenger, 44-year-old Joseph Hitt, of Bridgeport, they say Hitt had a pipe with presumed fentanyl in it. Hitt allegedly said he “forgot he had [the pipe].”

Officers searched the car and say they found a container with a methamphetamine pipe, a bag of methamphetamine, and used foil. A child also had an arm on top of a backpack that had a container of marijuana and a smoking device with burnt marijuana in it.

The child had access to all of the narcotics found in the car, officers say.

Hartman has been charged with child neglect with risk of injury and driving on revoked for DUI. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Hitt has been charged with child neglect with risk of injury. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

