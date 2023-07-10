State Police looking for missing Preston County man

Tyler Scott Smith was last seen around 5 P.M. on July 9 walking towards Masontown
Smith is described as being 6′1″ and 350lbs.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 42-year-old Tyler Scott Smith.

WVSP says Smith was last seen at approximately 5 P.M. on July 9 walking towards Bull Run Road towards Masontown in Preston County.

Smith is described as being 6′1″ and 350lbs.

West Virginia State Police, Masontown Fire Department, and the Mountaineer Area Rescue Group are in the area trying to find him.

If you see him, or know where he might be, contact the Kingwood detachment of the WVSP at (304) 746-2170.

