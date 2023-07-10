Ted Cassidy’s son to dress up as dad’s famous character for Lurch Fest

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - With Lurch Fest 2023 less than a month away, officials have some exciting news.

This year’s festival includes a special pre-fest on Friday, Aug. 4 in addition to the Saturday, Aug. 5 all-day festival, according to a spokesperson for the Lurch Fest planning committee.

The pre-fest will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the 17 North Event Center on Main St. in Philippi. During the evening, officials say attendees will be invited to participate in a trivia contest made up of questions about Philippi history, The Addams Family, and Ted Cassidy’s life.

Winners of the trivia contest will be awarded tickets for use at Lurch Fest the next day.

The evening event will also feature Sean Cassidy, son of Ted Cassidy. Officials say Sean will have a makeup transformation to become his father’s famous character from The Addams Family.

Also returning to Lurch Fest 2023 is Ted Cassidy biographer Christofer Cook, a Q&A between Cook and Cassidy, and the costume contest.

This year’s live music lineup begins at noon and runs until 9 p.m. Listen and dance to Jim Snyder, Greg Short & Friends, Samuel James & New Impulse Band, Full Cirkle, and Stone House.

30 crafters, 11 food vendors, three craft beer breweries, and an axe-throwing site will also be at the festival.

In addition, officials say downtown Philippi businesses will be decorating windows with Lurch-themed decorations. Winning windows will be chosen by anonymous judges between July 29 and Aug. 2.

