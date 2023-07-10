UPDATE: Search for missing Preston County man suspended

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE

The search for 42-year-old Tyler Scott Smith has been suspended, according to Fire Chief Dan Luzier of the Masontown Fire Department.

The search effort to locate Smith was called off at around 9 p.m. on Monday after a 13 hour air and ground search, Luzier says.

Smith was last seen on July 9 at around 5 p.m. walking toward Bull Run Road toward Masontown in Preston County.

Smith is described as being 6′1″ and 350 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Kingwood Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-746-2170.

ORIGINAL STORY

West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 42-year-old Tyler Scott Smith.

WVSP says Smith was last seen at approximately 5 P.M. on July 9 walking towards Bull Run Road towards Masontown in Preston County.

Smith is described as being 6′1″ and 350lbs.

West Virginia State Police, Masontown Fire Department, and the Mountaineer Area Rescue Group are in the area trying to find him.

If you see him, or know where he might be, contact the Kingwood detachment of the WVSP at (304) 746-2170.

