U.S. Marshals continue search for fugitive last seen in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is continuing to search for a fugitive wanted on attempted murder and kidnapping charges.

According to a release, 30-year-old Jamie Ray Jones was last seen in Morgantown on Wednesday, July 5.

Detectives say Jones’ charges stem from a planned shooting that happened on Maple Ave. in Fairmont on April 27.

Authorities said in April that Kenyatta Ephraim sustained a gunshot wound in what they called a “targeted incident.”

Authorities say Jones has a history involving weapons, violent tendencies and fleeing.

Jones is the suspected driver of a car that crashed into several cars on Wednesday near University Town Center in Morgantown, officials say.

Jones is described as being 5′11″ and 162 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities say Jones is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Jones’s whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 304-623-0486 or 911 for immediate assistance.

