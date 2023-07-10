WAMSB competition in Buckhannon quickly approaching

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The World Association of Marching Show Bands, or WAMSB, competition is only a week away from kicking off in Buckhannon.

Bands from around the world will travel to Buckhannon from July 17-24 for WAMSB.

There are currently 20 bands from 13 different countries that have finalized their plans to attend WAMSB.

The bands will be competing for the title of world champion in several disciplines of music including concert, field marching performance, drumline, street parade and more.

Officials say the week will feature entertainment, vendors and more throughout downtown Buckhannon.

Grammy award winner Lee Greenwood of “God Bless the U.S.A.” fame will perform as part of the official opening ceremonies on July 19, and the Parade of Nations on July 22 will have more international representation than any other parade in West Virginia this year, officials say.

The acclaimed U.S. Marine Drumline and Bugle Corps will perform for the official closing ceremony at 7 p.m. July 23.

Tickets for six different WAMSB events are on sale now and can be purchased online here.

Tickets to the official WAMSB 2023 opening ceremonies, final field competition and official closing ceremony tickets are $20 each.

Concert band adjudication, drumline competition and preliminary field competition tickets are $10 each.

375 ticket packages featuring access to all WAMSB events will be available for $75, according to Randy Sanders, president of the WAMSB 2023 Buckhannon Host Committee.

It is only the second time in the event’s 26-year history that it has been held in the United States.

FOR PRIOR WAMSB COVERAGE

Buckhannon hosting worldwide band competition (4/14/22)

WAMSB officials receive $7,500 for international competition (5/6/22)

WAMSB World Championship Competition receives $15,000 contribution (6/1/22)

28 bands set to attend worldwide band competition in Buckhannon (1/24/23)

WAMSB coming to Buckhannon in July (2/4/23)

Ghana representatives visit Buckhannon ahead of WAMSB 2023 (3/29/23)

4 W.Va. high school bands invited to be in WAMSB 2023 Parade of Nations (4/26/23)

Buckhannon preparing to host marching band competition (4/27/23)

Lee Greenwood to perform at WAMSB, tickets on sale now (5/2/23)

First at 4 Forum: Randy Sanders (6/27/23)

Bands from around the world finalize WAMSB participation plans (7/5/23)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.