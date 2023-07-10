Warm, partly sunny start to the work week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a rainy Sunday morning, today will start the work week with partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. Find out how long the seasonable, sunny conditions will last in the video above!

A low-pressure system brought rain into our region yesterday. Today, that system will push into the Atlantic, and high pressure will settle in from the West. As a result, skies will be partly sunny during the afternoon hours, with light winds and highs in the low-80s, just a couple of degrees below average for early July. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with light winds and lows in the upper-50s to low-60s. Tomorrow, skies will still be partly to mostly sunny, with light winds and highs in the mid-80s, around average for July. Wednesday will be warmer and just as sunny. So the first half of the work week will be nice and clear.

Then on Thursday and Friday, a series of disturbances and frontal boundaries will push into North-Central West Virginia, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. So rain will push through areas at times. More scattered showers and storms will come through our region over the weekend. So expect rain chances at times over the weekend as well. All the while, temperatures stay in the 80s, so it will feel like summertime. In short, the first half of the week will be nice and sunny, and the latter half will bring rain chances.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. Northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 82.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 57.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 86.

Wednesday: Partly sunny skies. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 89.

