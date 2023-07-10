Woman pleads guilty in fatal arson investigation

(WSAZ/Max Wallace)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree arson and voluntary manslaughter following a deadly fire that happened in Charleston in 2022.

Patricia Kay White, of Charleston, is accused in the arson death of Dennis R. Rutledge, who police say was in the home at the time of the fire.

Rutledge died Feb. 1 after a house fire in the 5200 block of MacCorkle Avenue in Charleston.

Officials say White will be sentenced Sept. 25 at 2 p.m.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins
Lawyers send WVU letter to reinstate Bob Huggins as Head Men’s Basketball Coach
GENERIC PHOTO of fried chicken
New chicken-based restaurant coming to Morgantown
Smith is described as being 6′1″ and 350lbs.
State Police looking for missing Preston County man
Latasha Teets
Clarksburg woman charged with hitting woman in grocery store parking lot
On Saturday, 90 graduates received their associate degrees in their chosen fields.
West Virginia Junior College graduates receive degrees

Latest News

Generic police lights
Crews respond to rollover crash in Grafton
Henry Cottrell
Man shoots at occupied car in Randolph County, troopers say
State Police looking for missing Preston County man
Christopher Hartman and Joseph Hitt
Police: Child has arm on top of backpack with drugs in car, 2 men charged
Robert Wilt
Man charged with threatening man with knife at laundromat