1 taken to the hospital after semi hits guardrail, tree, BCSD says

(Facebook: Barbour County Sheriff's Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to the hospital on Monday after a semi-truck hit a guardrail and a tree in Barbour County.

According to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, crews were dispatched to the crash on Midway Rd. at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Deputies say the driver, who was complaining of neck and back injuries, told them his trailer left the roadway and caused him to overcorrect into the opposite lane, striking a guardrail and a tree before coming to rest beside a creek.

Members of the Belington and Philippi fire departments assisted with the Belington Emergency Squad to take the driver to the hospital for treatment for injuries sustained in the crash, deputies say.

The BCSD says the driver is expected to make a full recovery.

The accident remains under investigation.

