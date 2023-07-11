Bridgeport City Council votes to move forward with new police station

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport City Council voted to move forward with the first step in the process of building a new police department.

The new station will be next to Twin Oaks on Main Street, which is the lot of the former location of Towne House East Motel.

City Engineer Beth Fox and Police Chief Mark Rogers recently attended a national conference where they discovered Manns Woodward Studios Architecture and felt they would be the best contractor for the beginning of this process.

“I know that people have the idea a local firm is best. But you know they can be here within two hours anytime we need them, and they’ve been very responsive to everything that we have asked,” Fox explained.

The city approved contract one of five. The cost for the first contract is $88,200.00.

The contract includes the assessment, programming and investigation phase, test fitting and final study.

“They come up with the wants and needs of the police department. They will put in interview rooms essentially, they will make boxes. They will each have individual boxes of the rooms that they are going to need,” Fox said.

She explained in these early stages. They can put together the baseline for everything that the city and police department want in the new building.

The part of the project will take 70 days.

