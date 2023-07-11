Carlson Reed and Braden Barry selected in MLB Draft, while top recruit Chase Meyer stays in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Carlson Reed and Braden Barry were selected in the MLB Draft this week, and both will remain relatively close to Morgantown.

Reed was taken in the 4th round (pick 104) by the Pittsburgh Pirates, while Barry was selected in the 8th round (pick 224) by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Both players were instrumental in West Virginia this year, as the Mountaineers won 40 games this season.

Reed was the Mountaineers’ closer, earning 7 saves along with 60 strikeouts in 38 innings of action.

Barry scored 57 runs - 3rd-best on the team - along with 67 hits, batting his way to .290, his best mark of his three seasons at WVU.

Along with the selections came another big victory for WVU, as top recruit Chase Meyer, the #2 ranked right-handed pitcher in North Carolina by Perfect Game, elected to stay in Morgantown rather than head to the majors.

Meyer has tremendous talent - and importantly, will provide help on the mound for the Mountaineers, who have lost many pitchers after the 2023 season.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.