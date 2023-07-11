Carolyn K. Reed, 92 of Hacker Valley, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023 at her home after an extended illness. She was born April 25, 1931 in Webster Springs to the late Damon and Kathryn Cooper Barbe. She was a graduate of Webster Springs High School and from Saint Mary’s School of Nursing in Huntington. She was a Registered Nursing, serving on the Webster County Memorial Hospital Board and the Webster-Addison Public Library Board. She was also a volunteer at Hacker Valley Elementary School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. Bernard Kopanko; second husband, Kenneth Reed; daughter, Susan Kopanko Sparks; and son, Joseph Kopanko. She is survived by her sons, Ronald (Barbara) Kopanko of Hacker Valley and Jim (Holan) Kopanko of Raleigh, NC; daughters, Cynthia Kopanko (Geoff) Brown of Lenox, MA and Kathleen Kopanko (Keith) Owens of Mathews, VA; brothers, Bradley (June) Barbe and David (Irene) Barbe; nine grandchildren, Amy, Steve, Chris, Ashley, Justin, Hudson, Zach, Ethan, and Mac; six great-grandchildren, Harley, Kily, Riley, Reagan, Willow and Reese; and one great-great-grandson, Bentley. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to WV Hospice for the excellent care given to Ms. Reed. Friends may join the family for visitation on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Deacon Raymond Godwin officiating. Interment will follow in Cutlip Cemetery at Bendertown. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Carolyn’s family.

