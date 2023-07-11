Counties throughout North Central West Virginia are digitizing records

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Digitizing records is a process that counties across North Central West Virginia have been working toward since the early 2000s. The process includes transferring documents like deeds, birth certificates, and other vital historical records into digital form. Lewis County made its documents digitized in 2011 and within a few years after that, they started to upload older records as well. Within those documents are property sales that dated all the way back to 1817. Lewis County Clerk, Cynthia Rowan, says the process is to allow easier access to documents.

“It has made their life so much easier to be able to work from their offices or work from home or work on the weekends,” Rowan said. “They can go in and find what they need, they can print it out themselves.”

This process has cost the county over $400,000 to digitalize and update records to better accommodate the digital era. Rowan acknowledges that the process was extensive but says that it will help preserve the lifespan of tangible documents.

“Our books were handled a lot, and we took them apart a lot making some copies,” Rowan said. “Once we were live and can make scans from the system, it was much nicer than having to open up books and pull them apart.”

While Lewis County and other counties around the state may be caught up in the digitizing process, there are still counties working towards getting backlogged documents scanned.

Marion County has been working on a similar process since 2002, and Marion County Clerk, Julie Kincaid, says there’s still a lot more work to be done.

“It’s a very long process,” Kincaid said. “It’s now 2023 and we’re not at the finish line just yet but we are making progress every day and with the continued help of grants and outside allocations, any money we can get to help this process get along is a feather in our cap as far as that goes.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.