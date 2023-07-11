Late-night fire leaves Fairmont mobile home in ashes

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Area firefighters battled a mobile home fire late Monday night and into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to Sherwood Drive off East Grafton Road just east of Fairmont around 11:00 p.m.

Crews from a number of fire departments spent more than an hour on the scene working to put out the fire.

Officials on the scene told a 5 News reporter that the mobile home had been unoccupied for many years, and no one was inside when they arrived.

A local bystander, who wished to remain anonymous, told a 5 News reporter he was outside when the fire started. He described the moment when the mobile home went up in flames as “sudden.”

That man also told a 5 News reporter that he and other locals told their neighbors to get out of their homes before the fire departments made it to the scene.

Another bystander said he could hear explosions coming from the mobile home while the fire burned.

Officials confirmed that the fire blew out one of the transformers on the street, but it didn’t affect the power to other homes.

Fortunately, fire fighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to multiple nearby mobile homes.

5 News is working to find out what might have started the fire, and if local authorities will be investigating the case.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

