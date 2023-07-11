Deputies: Man fires shot inside store during robbery

It happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday at the Little General in Cross Lanes.
By Shannon Litton
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of holding up a convenience store on Tuesday morning at gunpoint.

Deputies say the robbery happened at Little General along Cross Lanes Drive in Cross Lanes.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports a man wearing dark clothing and a ski-mask entered the store carrying a handgun around 5:15 a.m.

The man is accused of firing a single shot into the ceiling before demanding the clerk give him all the cash in the registers.

Deputies say the man left the store and headed toward the intersection of Big Tyler Road and Cross Lanes Drive.

No customers were inside the convenience store during the incident that deputies report took approximately less than a minute.

Three clerks were working. No injuries were reported, officials say.

Initially, Dunkin’ Doughnuts was closed along with Little General.

Dunkin has since reopened to the public while Little General remains closed.

Investigators with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Section are on scene working with management to secure surveillance video and perform audits for the stolen money.

Little General is expected to remain closed for several hours while detectives process the scene, the sheriff’s office says.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information or video surveillance of the surrounding area that could be helpful to investigators to please contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Section.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

