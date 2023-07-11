Displaced NYC pizzerias invited to West Virginia by WVHTA

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -The New York City Department of Environmental Protection is taking aim at emissions. Its target? Pizzerias with coalfired or woodfired ovens. These pizzerias are required to install emission control devices which could cost potentially thousands of dollars. The West Virginia Hospitality and Travel association says small businesses will be the most impacted, with some forced to close, raise prices, or relocate. As a potential solution to this issue, the Association has invited these pizzerias to their state.

“...We as a state over the last several years are, you know, unfortunately more than aware... Of the impact that emission regulations and overburdensome regulations can have on business and so, as a result, I think, you know, most will find that West Virginia will be a far more hospitable place regulatory-wise for folk to operate a restaurant than New York City...” says Richie Heath, Executive Director of WVHTA.

Heath says, in addition to West Virginia’s fewer regulations, its lower cost of living and cost of business makes it an ideal place for new businesses. We spoke to Ben Boggess, Co-Founder of West by God Coalfired Pizza in Pigeon Forge who expressed confusion as to why New York City would choose to increase regulations for their pizzerias – some of which have been around for close to a century. However, as a former West Virginia resident, he believes the state to be a good replacement.

“You want to be able to spot to where... you have people backing you in what you do... I think people get excited about pizza, so... West Virginia’s no different, you know, people are going to get... excited about good pizza in West Virginia too, so that’s one of those things that I’d just want to move from New York to West Virginia if need be,” says Boggess.

We spoke to Tarek Abdelwahed, a former New York City pizza maker who dropped the Big Apple and now owns Angelo’s Pizza, a pizzeria in Princeton, West Virginia. He says, besides West Virginians not liking anchovies, one of the biggest differences relocated pizzerias will notice is friendlier customers. His staff says their customers are loyal as well.

“We get a lot of people that... call in, and everybody’s just really happy with the food and stuff...” says Jacob Coleman, a server at Angelo’s Pizza, “...I’d say the majority of our business is just people that have come in, and they just come back in, you know, a couple times a week even.”

Abdelwahed also says West Virginia is a great place to settle down and have a family, which makes it a great opportunity for those wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of New York, New York.

Heath says new restaurants do more than provide places to eat. They also play a critical role in tourism, with some tourists sometimes visiting areas just for the restaurants.

