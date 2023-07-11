Dump truck rolls over on I-68 in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a dump truck rollover crash in Monongalia County Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the crash at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center.

911 officials say the dump truck rolled over onto its side on the on-ramp of Exit 4, the Sabraton exit, of I-68 westbound.

Officials were unable to confirm if there were any injuries in the accident.

As of this article’s publication, crews are still on scene directing traffic as the accident scene is cleared.

Responding agencies include Morgantown Fire Department, Morgantown Police Department, and Monongalia EMS.

