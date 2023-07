Emergency sewer repair shuts down Buckhannon street

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say emergency sewer repair has shut down a street in Buckhannon.

According to City Recorder Randy Sanders, Meade Street between College Avenue and Latham Avenue has been shut down by the City of Buckhannon Sanitary Department.

Sanders says the street should reopen Wednesday afternoon.

Meade Street borders a portion of West Virginia Wesleyan College’s campus.

The map above shows detours drivers in the area can take to avoid the closure.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.